



New York City will be under curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday, the mayor announced Tuesday.

Monday’s curfew – the first since 1943 – seemed to do little to deter looters, who smashed windows and stole merchandise in parts of Manhattan and the Bronx.

“Yesterday, we had a lot of trouble in some parts of the city. We’re going to speak frankly about that today,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We don’t accept that. We’re going to fight that, we’re going to fix that.”

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses Curfew And Looting In New York City

The governor and mayor imposed the restrictions following days of mainly peaceful demonstrations over the death of George Floyd that escalated into violence late Sunday night.

The NYPD doubled the number of police officers on the streets to 8,000 and made approximately 700 arrests. One sergeant was seriously injured by a vehicle in the Bronx.

“We saw vicious attacks on police officers. That is wholly unacceptable. It does not represent the people of this city,” said de Blasio. “Anyone who attacks a police officer attacks us all.”

WEB EXTRA: Read The Executive Curfew Order (.pdf)

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea commended his officers and said they are “putting their lives on the line to make sure that people have the right to protest against them.”

De Blasio was asked whether the city will enlist the help of the National Guard.

“No. We do not need, nor do we think it’s wise, for the National Guard to be in New York City – nor any armed forces,” he replied. “For anyone who needs a history lesson: When outside armed forces go into communities, no good comes of it. We have seen this for decades. Go back to the ‘50s, ‘60s with the Civil Rights Movement on through all the way up to today.”

The mayor called on elected officials, community leaders and clergy to help keep the peace. He praised peaceful protesters for stepping up to stop those inciting violence in their midst.

“Own your community. Do not let outsiders attack your community, do not let a violent few attack your community, do not let criminals attack your community,” he said. “Stand up. I’ll be standing by you. I’ll be supporting you. The NYPD will be supporting you.”

He also said the NYPD will be reevaluating and redeploying its resources tonight based on the latest, real-time intelligence.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was disappointed and outraged by what he saw Monday. He called out criminals for exploiting Floyd’s death to wreak havoc.

“Those looters, that criminal activity hurt everyone – in the communities of the protesters, which are the communities that tend to be the poorest communities,” he said. “The police in New York City were not effective at doing their job last night, period. They have to do a better job.”

The governor said he’s offered to send in the National Guard but thinks 38,000 NYPD officers should be able to protect the city.

“I’ve seen them do it before, so I know they can do it, because I have seen them do it,” he said. “They did not do it last night, that is true. But I believe in the inherent capacity of the NYPD, if managed and if deployed.”

President Donald Trump chimed in on Twitter, posting, “NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!!”

Monday, the president told governors to “dominate” and make use of the military to maintain control.