



New York City spent the night under curfew for the first time in more than 75 years.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed the restrictions after several days of mainly peaceful demonstrations over the death of George Floyd escalated into violence overnight.

Despite the curfew, many protesters stayed out well into the morning, including some looters who broke store windows and stole merchandise in several neighborhoods.

The Guardian Angels, volunteers who patrol the city, stood guard in SoHo after luxury stores were targeted Sunday.

“We’re going to make sure we’re out here to do everything we can for this community, and obviously to make sure there’s no more looting,” one man said.

Monday night’s curfew lasted from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., but tonight it is expected to start even earlier at 8 p.m. It does not apply to essential workers or homeless people on the streets.

The NYPD doubled the number of officers on the streets to 8,000. Police say dozens of people were arrested overnight.

Some New York State lawmakers spoke out against the restrictions, holding a press conference outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“We have received war policing and a curfew – a curfew that has not been discussed with us as elected officials around the city and state of New York,” said New York State Assemblywoman Diana Richardson. “In fact, we are against said curfew.”

While I understand the potential benefits of a curfew, this is neither the right moment nor the right process for imposing one and adding an additional 4,000 officers to our streets. At this moment and in this way it could escalate tension, not alleviate them. (1/3) — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) June 2, 2020

“What we don’t need during this particular point in time is another proverbial and metaphorical knee or hand around the communities that we represent,” Assemblyman Walter Mosley added.

The last curfew of this kind was imposed back in 1943 by then-mayor Fiorello La Guardia.