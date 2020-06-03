



New York City’s second night of curfew still had people on the streets , but judging by the number of arrests things were much quieter.

The NYPD said approximately 200 people were arrested – compared to about 700 the night before.

Sources told CBS2 the Nordstrom Rack on Sixth Avenue was looted after people ripped off the plywood and broke inside. The store was boarded up again by early morning, with security guards stationed outside.

The sixth day of demonstrations against police brutality started peacefully in daylight.

Thousands marched through Manhattan from the West Village, to Union Square, Bryant Park and Gracie Mansion, where they were diverted away from the mayor’s house.

“It’s not always white against black, it’s wrong against right,” one protester said.

TRAFFIC CLOSURE:

At 8pm tonight when the #curfew begins in #NYC, there will be NO vehicular traffic allowed south of 96th Street in Manhattan — with the exception of residents, essential workers, busses, and truck deliveries. pic.twitter.com/bpiVb45Gej — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 2, 2020

As the sun went down, police blocked traffic below 96th Street for the first night of the 8 p.m. curfew – an effort to curb looting and violence that has broken out at nightfall.

“A lot of protesters marching around after curfew hours, which is fine,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan told CBS2 in an exclusive interview. “We haven’t had the crazy groups running around that we had.”

The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night for the rest of the week. Patrols are doubled and officers are working 12-hour shifts.

“If people are going about their business or people are on their way home, we understand that,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “The curfew is there to allow the police to be able to address any situation where someone is trying to do violence to a person or property.”

As the clock struck 8, some subway entrances were locked, so protesters trying to follow curfew struggled to get home.

“It’s 8-o-clock, so why would you lock the subway system and not let me get home when it’s time to go? So now you got me walking out on the street,” one man said in Columbus Circle.

Police tried and failed to stop a large group from crossing the Manhattan Bridge.

A tally from the Associated Press shows at least 9,300 people have been arrested since the protests over George Floyd’s killing began.