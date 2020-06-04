Breaking OvernightNYPD Says 1 Officer Stabbed In Neck, 2 Others Shot In Brooklyn; All Expected To Survive
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect has pleaded guilty in the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors last December in Morningside Park.

The 13-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery Wednesday in Manhattan family court.

He will be sentenced in two weeks and is expected to receive 18 months detention.

Two other teens – both 14 years old – face murder and robbery charges and are being tried as adults.

Majors, 18, was killed on Dec. 11 as she walked through the park not far from campus.

