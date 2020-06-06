



— A number of peaceful protests took place across New York on Saturday, from Forest Hills, Queens, to the Brooklyn Bridge, and from Harlem to Lower Manhattan.

Thousands and thousands of people protested in solidarity over police brutality and the death of George Floyd for the tenth straight day.

#TheTakeBack: Thousands of protesters marching from 110th & Central Park West in #Harlem. They started gathering near Frederick Douglass Circle and are walking close to 8 miles to #WashingtonSquarePark. Many are wearing face coverings and chanting #BlackLivesMattters @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/QBa2gdZiL0 — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 6, 2020

Protesters gathered on the streets and under trees along Central Park West in Harlem.

“I just pray that it doesn’t stop after this week,” one protester told CBS2’s Cory James.

“We’re here today to do our part because someone at some time risked their lives for us,” another protester said.

The demonstration, called #TheTakeBack rally, brought thousands out.

UPDATE: Here’s a look at the front of the #TheTakeBack demonstration that started in #Harlem. Protesters made it to 86th Street & Central Park West on the #upperwestside. They have about 80 blocks to go before making it to #WashingtonSquarePark. @CBSNewYork #BLM #protests pic.twitter.com/zt7qZHh1NQ — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) June 6, 2020

In the heat, they walked over seven miles to Greenwich Village.

“There’s not one mother of a brown or black son that doesn’t wonder how many years they have left,” one woman said.

“We’re living in a time where this generation has stepped up and enough is enough,” one man said.

Carmen Perez organized the event.

She says the huge turnout is a reminder the work isn’t over.

“Although they arrested the four officers for the killing of George Floyd, there are many officers that still need to be held accountable here in the city of New York,” Perez said.

Perez came up with five demands. They include redirecting funds to black communities in New York City, passing anti-chokehold legislation in the state and ending the police secrecy law known as 50-A.

New York City Councilmember Corey Johnson tells CBS2 elected officials are working on changes.

“We’re having a hearing on Tuesday on nine police accountability bills in the council so that’s one step,” Johnson said.

By 2 o’clock, the protesters took their final steps, arriving under the arch at Washington Square Park to a crowd of people cheering them on.

Through the rain, they continued rallying, not forgetting the names or faces of the people who brought them here.

“Change better be coming. It really, really better be coming. If this doesn’t do it, what kind of a country are we?” one woman said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of health care workers gathered in East Meadow in Central Park for a protest organized by the “White Coats for Black Lives” movement.

The movement is a way for medical professionals to show their support for protesters, saying racism is a threat to the health and well-being of people of color.

The group planned to march down Fifth Avenue and participate in the 7 p.m. clap for health care workers before dispersing to get home before the 8 p.m. curfew.