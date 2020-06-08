NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) – U.S. Justice Department officials have formally asked British authorities to interview Prince Andrew in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.
The request is being made under a treaty only used in criminal cases.
Back in November, Andrew offered a rebuttal to claims he had sex with a woman who says she was trafficked by Epstein, providing an alibi for one of the alleged encounters and questioning the authenticity of a well-known photograph that shows him posing with the woman.
Andrew categorically denied having sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”
Andrew has previously said he regrets not cutting ties with Epstein after the financier pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida under a deal that required him to serve 13 months in jail and register as a sex offender.
He saw Epstein following his release from custody in Florida and stayed at his New York mansion for several days. He said he ended his friendship with Epstein during that visit and did not have further contact with him.
Following the interview, the royal family announced that Andrew would be stepping back from public duties.
Epstein — the late hedge fund manager who once counted former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump among his friends — died in August at the Metropolitan Correctional Center while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005.
Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by medical officials.
