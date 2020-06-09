NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search continues for two women suspected of vandalizing St. Patrick’s Cathedral amid protests over George Floyd’s death and police brutality.
The suspects allegedly spray painted the F-word in big red letters on the outside of the church on May 30. “BLM” and “NYPDK” were also found on the adjacent wall, and Floyd’s name was painted on the steps.
Over the weekend, police said they arrested the women’s getaway driver, identified as 26-year-old Yadir Avila Rosas, on charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.
🚨WANTED🚨for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF on St. Patrick’s Cathedral E.51 St and 5th Ave #Midtown @NYPDMTN on 5/30/20 @ 5:12 PM💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives. pic.twitter.com/XJIsZ2x5Tc
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 9, 2020
However, the search continues for the main suspects.
Police said they left the area heading east on 51st Street toward Madison Avenue.
One was wearing a dark colored tank top and shorts, and the other had on a white T-shirt and light colored shorts.
Anyone with information about there whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
