NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Protesters are hitting the streets in New York City for the 17th straight day.

They’ve been calling for police reform, and on Friday Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed several bills into law.

Round-the-clock protests continued early Saturday. At 6 a.m., demonstrators in Greenwich Village chanted “no justice, no sleep,” reported CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

More than 30 other protests are scheduled to take place throughout New York City Saturday.

A sea of people made their way up Fifth Avenue Friday. It was the 16th consecutive day of protests in New York City against police brutality, but the first day for 3-year-old Desmena.

“I thought it was appropriate she be out here and her voice be heard because she has questions,” said protester Linda Dugue.

Passersby honked and cheered in support at every block.

“It feels good to stand up for what’s right,” said protester Tatiana Hernandez.

Earlier Friday, Cuomo signed into law the “Say Their Name Reform Agenda Pakage,” which includes the repeal of 50-A, a decades-old law that kept police officers’ personnel records confidential.

“We are at a moment of reckoning,” said New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Also now a law: The Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, which makes the use of a chokehold by police a felony.

“It was a long time coming, but it came. And thank you. thank you all very much,” said Garner’s mother Gwen Carr.

The governor issued an executive order as well, requiring local governments and police develop a plan to modernize police strategy, with community input, or risk their state funding.

“We’re not going to be, as a state government, subsidizing improper police tactics. We’re not doing it,” Cuomo said.

Protesters say they are proud of the progress, but are still marching for more reform.

“Every single step is encouraging, but it’s not over. It’s just the beginning,” said protester Caroline Gombe.

The police union denounced the reform legislation, saying in a statement that officers would “be permanently frozen, stripped of all resources and unable to do their jobs.”