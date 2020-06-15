Comments
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday announced new police reforms he’s signing into law.
The additional laws:
- Require officers to report the discharge of their weapon within six hours
- Require police departments and courts to track arrest data, including race and ethnicity
- Require police officers to provide medical and mental health to any person under arrest or in custody when necessary
The move comes on the heels of the governor signing into law a package of sweeping police reforms, including measures that will improve transparency of police disciplinary records, ban chokeholds and more.
This weekend, the governor outlined in greater detail his requirement that every locality hold a series of meetings with community leaders to come up with a new vision for policing going forward. Local governments are required to do so by April 1, or they risk losing state funding.
