NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released body camera video from an incident that led to an officer being suspended without pay.

It happened during the initial demonstrations over George Floyd’s death back on May 30 in Brooklyn.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea released a statement earlier this month, saying the officer was seen pulling down a protester’s mask and pepper spraying the man in the face.

The video released Tuesday shows the protester standing with his hands over his head as officers tell people to “step back, step back.”

The officer was suspended without pay, and the case was referred to the department advocate for further disciplinary action.

At least three other NYPD officers are under investigation for their response to protests.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Officer Vincent D’Andraia was charged with assault on June 9 and suspended without pay after he was seen on video shoving Dounya Zayer on May 29 in Brooklyn. His supervisor has also been transferred.

A third officer was suspended without pay for allegedly pepper spraying a group of bystanders on June 1 in Manhattan, and another was placed on modified duty for allegedly hitting a protester with the door of an unmarked police vehicle on May 29 in Brooklyn.

All of the cases have been referred for discipline.

New York Attorney General Letitia James will hold a virtual public hearing Wednesday to discuss the police response to protests. Click here to watch the hearing live.