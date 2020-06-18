EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A family in Westchester County who claimed they were unfairly targeted when their town forced them to take down a banner with a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is now being told the banner can go back up.

The Town of Eastchester had sent a letter to the Brown family, telling them banners are prohibited under local law and that they faced a $1,000 fine and/or jail time if it was not removed.

The town supervisor has since told the police and building/planning departments to stop enforcing the decades-old ordinance until it can be reviewed and updated, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Thursday.

The banner read, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” and was set up above several yard signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement outside the Brown home.

“I had the big sign up for a reason, because this needs to be prominent. I want people to see this because this needs to stay in the forefront of everyone’s mind right now,” said Avisia Brown.

The family believed they were unfairly targeted, pointing out graduation banners and signs are all over town, as well as past Halloween decorations that were never cited.

The town supervisor admitted they were lenient on enforcing the law, but said neighbors complained about the Brown’s banner.

“It seemed like we were being targeted by a neighbor or by the town because of its content,” said Brown.

The supervisor said the town ordered five other properties to take down banners, including a sign supporting President Donald Trump.

The ordinance already excludes holiday decorations. Proposals to update the law will be made available before a public hearing.