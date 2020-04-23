



“We’re going to celebrate our nation’s birthday, especially in the middle of this crisis,” de Blasio said during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. “We’re going to take that moment to appreciate what we’re all doing together to fight this disease back, and to honor our nation.”

The mayor announced the “show will go on” Wednesday, just days after canceling permits for all May and June events, including the 50th annual Pride March and the Puerto Rican Day and Salute to Israel parades.

“There’s many other important celebrations and gatherings, but this one is truly universal and is something that we should not go without,” he said Thursday.

De Blasio said the logistics of the show are still being sorted out and will depend on “the reality of the situation” down the line.

“So if it’s a situation where you really can’t have any crowds at all, then we’ll create something that people can appreciate on television, people can appreciate from their rooftops maybe. We’ll figure it out,” he said. “If it’s something where they can be modest crowds with social distancing, we’ll figure that out too.”

The president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union released a statement Thursday morning, criticizing Macy’s for “spending millions on fireworks displays while its own workforce is out of work.”

“They are putting New Yorkers at risk in order to create a nationally televised commercial for themselves, and using our city as a backdrop,” said RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum. “If they really cared about New Yorkers, they would be spending that money on healthcare coverage for the hard-working employees that made them successful for decades.”

CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer asked the mayor for a response.

“I don’t think it’s an ‘either-or.’ Macy’s put aside the resources to provide this celebration, they’re committed to doing it for New York City. I respect them for that,” he said. “I clearly want to make sure their workers get all the support possible. But let’s face it, that goes beyond the question of Macy’s – that goes back to the federal government providing working people with a way to get through this crisis.”

Earlier in his press conference, de Blasio said the latest indicators show the coronavirus is still “alive and well and living in New York City.” He cited 2,519 new cases and 320 new deaths.

“[The indicators] tell us there’s progress and there’s still real work to be done. They tell us don’t give an inch here, do not relax, do not let this disease back in the door. They tell us about the power of social distancing and shelter in place.

“They tell us that it has been smart to postpone those big events, to only have essential workers out and keep non-essential businesses closed. They certainly tell us still – it’s sad but – we have to keep our schools closed for the rest of the school year,” he continued. “They tell us we have to be smart and careful.”

He also cautioned against the president’s calls to “liberate states” and the rush to reopen the economy.

“Liberate means being free – being free from danger, having the security of knowing you can live your life. You know what? If we don’t protect people’s health, we’re not going to be liberated,” he said. “If – because of political slogans, or political agendas or more focus on corporations and the stock market than human beings – if there’s some effort to ‘liberate’ that forgets about people and their families, and their health and their safety, it will not only backfire, it will set us back by months and months.”