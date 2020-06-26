Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is honoring the 50th anniversary of the first New York City Pride March.
The agency will be featuring a pride logo, a heart with different colors of subway lines, on 1 trains.
This also comes ahead of the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising on Sunday.
The Long Island Rail Road has also been running a message of support and diversity all month long across all digital screens.