MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Long Island, Nassau County officials are working toward conducting classes in person beginning this September.
County executive Laura Curran says she’s talking to education stakeholders to figure out a plan.
“There are so many moving parts — what do you do with buses, what do you do with little tiny kids in kindergarten who don’t know about social distancing, teachers who may be vulnerable, how do you sort out the cafeteria? So much to think about,” she said.
Curran also said the county numbers continue to decline with less than 1% testing positive over the past 24 hours.
This week, Connecticut and New Jersey both announced plans for students to return to classrooms in the fall. Plans for New York City schools have not yet been released.