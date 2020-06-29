ROAD TO REOPENNew York City May Delay Indoor Dining In Phase 3 After Spike In Cases Across Country
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bad news, theater fans. Broadway will remain closed for the rest of the year.

The Broadway League announced Monday performances are suspended through January 3, 2021.

“The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our highest priority and we look forward to returning to our stages only when it’s safe to do so,” Chairman of the Board Thomas Schumacher said in a statement.

Ticketholders will receive an email with information about refund or exchange options.

The Great White Way went dark on March 12 and has been closed since.

