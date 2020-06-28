AMENIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A sold-out crowd welcomed back live theater on Saturday night.

A New York City show halted by the coronavirus pandemic found a way to re-awaken for two nights in Dutchess County, at a drive-in movie theater, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Sunday.

The creators of the musical “Super You” are riding a high.

It was finally performed in front of a long-awaited live audience, cheering and honking.

Opening night Saturday brought power ballads and rock anthems to The Four Brothers drive-in movie theater in the small upstate New York town of Amenia, which is more than two-hour drive from Manhattan’s Daryl Roth Theater, where Super You is supposed to be playing. The pandemic prevented that.

But now, “This is really happening,” said Super You creator and star Lourds Lane.

Lane and about 40 Broadway veterans, actors and crew members dealt with some unfamiliar struggles as rain blew in shortly after rehearsal started.

“The show must go on,” Lane said.

The rain mercifully lifted just before showtime.

The sold-out crowd was a mix of Dutchess County locals and New York City theater fans.

“The talent is crazy right here,” one fan said.

Traditional theaters like the ones on Broadway have a ways to go, so for now survival of live productions may depend on those who think outside the box.

The earliest some Broadway shows might return is the end of September, but retooled productions that meet social distancing requirements can get people working again and bring increased profits to owners of alternative larger or outdoor venues, like the Amenia drive-in, where movies increasingly take a back seat.

“Incredible. Absolutely knocked it out of the park,” Four Brother manager John Stefanopoulos said, adding the drive-in is having a stronger-than-usual year.

“There’s comedy, graduations, weddings,” he said.

Lane said she finds the experience of bringing her show out here electrifying.

She didn’t pull the plug and fade away. She just found the right outlet.