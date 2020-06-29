NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s spike in shootings continued overnight.

The NYPD responded to at least 25 shootings this weekend.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was killed overnight in the Bronx. He was shot in the neck around midnight on Davidson Avenue in the Morris Heights section.

A man in his 40s was also shot in Williamsburg, Brooklyn following a dispute. He was expected to survive.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the city hasn’t seen an uptick like this in 20 years.

“We haven’t seen this since 1996, and there are a lot of reasons for it,” he said in a radio interview.

Monahan said there are 1,200 people walking the streets who have been indicted for guns. Another 800 have been arrested for guns, but have not been indicted because the court system isn’t running.

He also said the death of George Floyd changed the perception of law enforcement.

“It is a tough job for the police. We’ve been told by community members, council members, who have the loudest voice, that they don’t want us interacting with people who are shooting off fireworks or drinking on the street,” Monahan said.

“The animosity toward police has just been absolutely unbelievable, and cops are a little confused right now what the communities want them to do, how they want their neighborhoods policed,” he added.

So far this year, there have been more than 500 shootings in the city – roughly a 42% increase from last year.