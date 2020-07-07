NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 14-year-old boy is the latest victim of gun violence in New York City.

Police said he underwent surgery overnight and was listed in stable condition after being shot in the neck and torso Monday in Queens.

There were 101 shooting victims citywide in the past week, compared to 33 the same time last year – a 206% increase.

City and state leaders are weighing in on what they believe is behind the uptick.

“Listen to what Commissioner Shea said, because he points to that perfect storm and he points to what is happening overall because of the coronavirus, including the shutdown of the court system,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “If you talk about another reason why a lot of people are on the street who would otherwise be incarcerated because the court system was functioning. That’s a big piece of this equation, too.”

De Blasio said everyone has to participate in bringing the system back.

“There are real health challenges, logistical challenges to doing that. But we’ve got to get the system up and running, so that when the police find someone who has committed a crime, particularly a violent crime, and they arrest someone, there is a consequence, there is a follow through,” he said. “Right now, it inherently can’t happen consistently enough, because the courts are not operating on that kind of scale.”

NYPD top brass blamed a multitude of factors for the rise in crime, including the release of inmates from Rikers Island to avoid overcrowding and the spread of coronavirus. Police said 275 released inmates were rearrested 550 times in June.

“On top of all this, the courts have been shut down and many individuals who were indicted by a grand jury on gun charges are not in jail, but instead are free awaiting for the courts to open up,” said Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

The top spokesperson for the state court system called the assertion “absurd,” saying, “The courts have operated continuously throughout the pandemic, arraigning defendants, holding 100s of hearings, and conferencing 1,000s of cases.”

Monahan also pointed to bail reform and district attorneys’ “reluctance to prosecute quality of life crimes.”

Queens DA Melinda Katz said the issue is more complex than that.

“We need to work with the communities that need to feel safe about reporting, that need to feel safe about being witnesses in our cases,” she said.

Monahan also blamed the rise of anti-police rhetoric and a reform signed into law last month criminalizing the use of chokeholds.

“Now as officers try to fight crime, they must take pause before making an arrest,” he added.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighed in, adding, “there has been anti-police rhetoric – leading to what is the question.”

A virtual hearing will be held Tuesday on a number of bills pertaining to the NYPD and public safety.