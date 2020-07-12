NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cellphone video has surfaced showing an NYPD officer being put in a headlock by a man he was attempting to arrest in the Bronx.

The suspect in that video has not yet been charged by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.

It all started over a car being illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant on Morris Avenue back on July 1.

The NYPD said officers asked the 31-year-old driver to move his car multiple times. When he refused, two officers placed him under arrest, but he resisted.

There were many onlookers and the NYPD said one of them, 29-year-old Wisnel Manzueta, refused to step back.

When police tried to take him into custody, as a video on social media purports to show, Manzueta punches the officer and puts him in a headlock.

The NYPD said the officer suffered abrasions and lacerations to the face and head.

A spokesperson for the Bronx district attorney said Manzueta turned himself in Wednesday and gave detectives the video.

Manzueta also complained of injuries from the incident and was taken to a hospital.

We have a lot to do to heal the relationship between police and the community. That starts with standing together and advancing reforms, but it also means we cannot accept violence against our police officers. https://t.co/Q3h4xwBQOA — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 12, 2020

Police had recommended he be charged with second-degree assault, but a spokesperson for the Bronx district attorney said right now the case has been deferred for more investigation.

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, spoke about the incident on Sunday.

“Our city needs to wake up to the fact that our leaders have surrendered the streets to chaos. This was a near-riot situation where a cop is fighting for his life, and somehow his attacker was allowed to go free,” Lynch said. “We expect the Bronx DA to review the case and bring real charges, carrying real penalties, forthwith. If that doesn’t happen, we should just run up the white flag and admit that the criminals are in charge.”

The NYPD, too, said it is disappointed and is having conversations with the Bronx DA about the case.