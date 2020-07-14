NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s gun violence continued Monday, with six people shot in just one hour in Brooklyn.

The spike in violence is prompting more calls for action from community leaders.

Investigators believe a group of suspects opened fire on three different blocks in Canarsie before abandoning their car around 6:30 p.m. outside a motel on Conduit Boulevard.

“We had one female, 23 years old, that was shot four times in the chest…. Ten minutes later at 6:31 2105 Rockaway Parkway, we had three males shot… Two minutes later right behind me at 6:33 p.m., we had one male being accompanied by female that was on scooter that was shot one time in his back,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told reporters.

A short time later, a sixth person was shot only blocks away.

This comes less than 24 hours after 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. was shot and killed Sunday in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The little boy was sitting in a stroller outside a playground, where his family was having a barbecue.

“Shaking, I couldn’t touch him, blood everywhere,” said his uncle, E. Ross.

The child’s uncle drove him to the hospital, cradled in his mother’s arms.

“Took all the lights. I feel bad, like I didn’t get there fast enough,” Ross said. “I really tried my best to get him there as fast as possible.”

Three other people were injured in the shooting. Police have not made any arrests.

On Monday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio visited the grieving family.

“We have a lot of issues we’re working on, but one thing that should unite us all is we’re not going to allow gun violence to take away a child,” he said.

Shootings were up 277% last week, compared to the same time last year – with 60 victims, compared to 17.

“The long-term solution is having pathways to education where we’re under educated, pathways to employment where we’re under employed,” City Councilman Robert Cornegy said.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who spent two decades as an NYPD officer, called on the department to reinstitute its Anti-Crime Unit.

The undercover officers were largely tasked with getting guns off the streets before the unit was disbanded last month.

“I don’t want to hear a conversation about a slowdown in policing because your egos are hurt. I want the same level of attention and dedication because you are sworn to serve and protect this city, not to get in political issues,” said Adams.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said it’s crucial that community leaders and police work together to stop the senseless violence.

“If you think law enforcement and police have no part to play, you are wrong in saying that. They have a part to play, and many of us are going to do our best to make sure that part is done with equity and justice,” he said.

Across the city Monday, the NYPD reported 14 shootings with 18 victims.