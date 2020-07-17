Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday marks six years since Eric Garner was killed in police custody on Staten Island.
Garner was arrested for allegedly selling loose cigarettes on July 17, 2014.
Four NYPD officers were seen on video restraining him as he repeatedly cried, “I can’t breathe.”
Officer Daniel Pantaleo was fired last year for putting Garner in a chokehold.
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a package of police reform bills, which outlawed chokeholds.