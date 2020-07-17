NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s mayor and police commissioner say they are frustrated that a man allegedly seen on video assaulting officers earlier this week has been released without bail.

Quaran Campbell is accused of injuring three officers during Wednesday’s unity march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with assault.

Judge Robert Rosenthal denied the Manhattan district attorney’s request for $75,000 bail, and Campbell was released.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan was hurt in Wednesday’s scuffle and called the judge’s decision “reckless.”

“Quran Campbell is captured on video for the nation to witness him viciously assault 3 cops in uniform — 1 who lost consciousness,” he tweeted. “Judge Robert Rosenthal’s reckless decision to release Mr. Campbell WITHOUT BAIL endangers every NYer and the officers who risk it all to protect them.”

CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer asked Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea for a reaction during Friday’s press briefing.

“I am very unhappy about that, and it does not make sense to me,” said the mayor. “If you assault a police officer, you assault all of us, and there needs to be clear consequences.”

“It’s very frustrating. I think the world sometimes seems like it’s upside down,” Shea added. “We’ve got to do better as a society, and there needs to be consequences for people that just have no regard for laws.”

Both the mayor and police commissioner have said the courts being closed during the coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult to keep criminals off the streets.

“The arrest is almost irrelevant. What happens to the prosecution?” said Shea. “Right now, with this environment with COVID, I think people should be standing up on the highest step and saying, ‘I demand to have safety, I demand to have an operating court system, my children’s lives are at stake.’ We can’t have a system – public safety is at risk here where the courts are not fully operating.”

A spokesperson for the Office of Court Administration pushed back, saying judges never stopped working.

“Throughout this pandemic, through the unceasing hard work and dedication of judges, non-judicial staff and court officers, the New York State Court system has continued to function. We have never closed: not for one day, not for one hour, not for one minute,” Lucian Chalfen said in a statement. “Clearly the Mayor continues to refuse to take any responsibility for his actions, instead shifting the blame.”

Shayborn Banks, 25, of the Bronx, and Chanice Reyes, 24 of Morris Plains, New Jersey, were also charged in Wednesday’s clash on the bridge.