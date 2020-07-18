NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was injured trying to stop a protester from throwing black paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Midtown on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were arrested.

A woman was seen on video pouring black paint on the mural and calling for the city to “re-fund” the police.

“But you want to defund the police for Black people,” she said.

The scene turned chaotic as police officers tried to arrest the woman, but she apparently resisted, causing one officer to fall hard to the concrete on Fifth Avenue, injuring his shoulder and writhing in pain.

Witnesses watched the frenzy unfold.

“It seemed like he slipped on the wet paint,” one man told CBS2’s Nick Caloway. “He looked like he was in pain. He was lying down. They took him away in an ambulance.”

It took several minutes for other officers to get the woman, caked in black paint, into custody.

A second woman was also arrested in connection to the incident.

It’s the third time the mural has been vandalized this week.

On Friday, two women, one wearing an “All Lives Matter” shirt, poured blue paint on the mural. The two women and a man were arrested for that incident.

Police are still searching for the man who splattered red paint on the mural on Monday.

CBS2 has been told the injured officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-serious injuries.

Charges are pending against the two women who were arrested.