NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI has confirmed the man suspected of murdering a federal judge’s son in New Jersey is now also linked to the murder of an attorney in California.

It’s the latest in a case that has shocked the legal world, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Wednesday.

Suspect Roy Den Hollander is now officially connected to murders on both coasts, not only New Jersey Federal Judge Esther Salas’ 20-year-son, but also California attorney Marc Angelucci.

An FBI Newark spokesperson confirmed the bureau is now engaged with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office, and have evidence linking Angelucci’s murder to Den Hollander.

A law enforcement source told CBS News the FBI can place den hollander in California at the time of Angelucci’s killing, through travel records.

“It was just so surreal because we were just in court together,” Ronda Kennedy said.

Kennedy worked closely with Angelucci.

He was shot and killed on July 11 in his home by a suspect dressed as a FedEx driver.

The same m-o used in California was then allegedly used just days later in New Jersey at Salas’ home in North Brunswick. Suspect Den Hollander allegedly ambushed the home in a delivery uniform, targeting Salas, but instead killed her son and critically injured her husband.

Den Hollander died on Monday of an apparent suicide and was found in a car in upstate New York.

The self-described men’s rights activist and attorney had argued in Salas’ courtroom.

“I’m going to fight the feminist until my last dollar and my last breath, and if there’s anything after death, I’ll fight them for eternity,” Den Hollander said on the Colbert Report via Comedy Central in 2011.

Den Hollander was kicked out of the National Coalition For Men, a group in which Angelucci also belonged.

“I never thought that one would kill another one, but, yeah, Marc was successful in areas that this attorney wasn’t,” Kennedy said.

The FBI has not released any information on Den Hollander’s motives. The investigation is ongoing.