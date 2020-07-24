NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The former Wake Forest University basketball coach convicted of fatally punching a man in Queens was sentenced to three years probation, 1,500 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine Thursday.
Jamill Jones, 37, was convicted in February of third degree assault in the death of Sandor Szabo, 35.
“This was a tragic incident that ended the life of a man and devastated his family, a violent run-in that should never have happened. Violence is never the answer to settling a dispute,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement following the sentencing.
Prosecutors said Jones, an assistant men’s basketball coach at Wake Forest at the time, punched Szabo in Long Island City in 2018.
Szabo fell and hit his head on the pavement. He died two days later.
Relatives said Szabo mistook Jones for an Uber driver and tapped on his car window, leading to the confrontation.