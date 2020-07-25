NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Separate investigations are underway Saturday morning after two people were shot and killed on another night of gun violence in New York City.

The victims were shot just hours apart Friday in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. In both cases, the victim was shot in the head, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The first shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. near President Street and Rogers Avenue.

Police found Ancil Blackman, 39, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.

First responders were unable to save Blackman after he was rushed to Kings County Hospital.

Grieving family and friends told CBS2 Blackman was a family man who was well liked by everyone he knew.

“He was a good guy, he’d come in my store. He’d be fine and he’d come with the kids and everything was good. I never seen him do something bad,” one person said.

Hours after Blackman was shot, police responded to a deadly shooting involving a teenager about 1.6 miles away.

Police said Guinn Jahiem, 17, was found shot in the head in front of Weeksville Garden Houses.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case.

CBS2 learned the NYPD responded to at least eight shooting incidents Friday, involving 10 victims.