NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – More than 100 bars and restaurants in the New York City area were flagged for coronavirus social distancing violations this weekend, and some now face the possibility of having their liquor licenses suspended, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
The violations, for issues such as people crowding outside and workers not wearing masks, were handed out by a new state police and liquor authority enforcement task force inspecting establishments in the city and on Long Island, Cuomo said.
The state’s liquor authority board will meet Monday to review the 105 violations and decide on the possible suspension of some licenses.
MORE: New York Suspends Liquor Licenses At 4 Area Establishments Due In Part To Failure To Enforce Social Distancing Rules
Last week, the board yanked 10 licenses for social distancing violations.
The state’s crackdown on bars and restaurants started earlier this month, after video showed a crowd of people not social distancing outside a bar in Astoria, Queens.
RELATED STORY: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Introduces ‘Three Strikes, You’re Closed’ Policy For Bars, Restaurants That Violate COVID-19 Restrictions
Both Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have been outspoken in promises to step up enforcement.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)