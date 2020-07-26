NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Families packed city pools for the first weekend they’ve been open this summer.

As temperatures go up, so will the number of people seeking relief from the heat, but in the age of the coronavirus, there are new rules.

Mia Robinson cooled off with a splash at Mullaly Pool in the Bronx, brought there by her grandfather Moez Ayari.

“We live a couple blocks away from here. We don’t have to travel all the way to Coney Island or whatever. It’s close by, we can swim, have a good time,” Ayari told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

“It’s fine because we’re staying social distancing,” Mia said.

It was sweet heat wave relief at Mullaly Pool, but not all of New York City’s pools are open.

Eight of the city’s 53 outdoor city pools are back, staffed with ambassadors to help enforce new rules.

On the way in, markers on the ground are spaced six feet apart.

The select pools are allowed to operate 70% capacity.

Abel Sanchez, of Highbridge, had a short wait at the gate, just a few minutes.

“It’s pretty great because I guess that I’m able to enjoy summertime,” he said.

Pool rules were enforced repeatedly — lectures from lifeguards, ambassadors insisting on mask manners, and repeated reminders from loudspeakers playing loud and clear.

“Remember, when you’re on the deck, you must wear face coverings,” one announcement said.

“Over the speakers, I mean every, like, 15, 20 minutes, they announce it, so I definitely feel safe. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here,” Ayari said.

“We are at a distance, we’re just together with the family,” Tangee Williams, of Highbridge, said. “There’s not too many people because everybody is spaced out and you’re sitting here comfortable.”

Seven more public pools will open Aug. 1:

Crotona Pool, the Bronx

Haffen Pool, the Bronx

Betsy Head Pool, Brooklyn

Jackie Robinson Pool, Manhattan

Marcus Garvey Pool, Manhattan

Astoria Pool, Queens

The following pools opened Friday:

Mullaly in Highbridge, the Bronx

Sunset in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Kosciuszko in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

Wagner in East Harlem, Manhattan

Liberty in Jamaica, Queens

Fisher in East Elmhurst, Queens

Tottenville in Tottenville, Staten Island

Lyons in Tompkinsville, Staten Island

City pools will remain open through Sept. 7.