NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Plenty of people are heading to beaches and pools Sunday, as dangerously high temperatures sweep over the Tri-State.

The extreme heat is expected to continue into Tuesday, which would mark the area’s second heat wave in less than 10 days.

CBS’s Christina Fan reported beaches and parks could reach capacity before noon – they’re limited to 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

State Parks, once again, put out a travel advisory for Robert Moses State Park, warning drivers to expect delays on Long Island.

They later said the park was full before 10 a.m.

Officials said they will post capacity updates online so residents can check the conditions before heading out.

Families and kids have another option to stay cool this weekend: eight New York City pools are open for the first time this summer.

However, it’s important to keep in mind the pools’ capacity is lowered by 30 percent, so there will likely be lines to get in.

Masks are still required at beaches and pools unless you’re in the water.