NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 16-year-old was shot and killed Sunday near a park in Brooklyn, and two other teens were injured.

One of the victims is still in critical condition this morning.

The NYPD reported seven deadly shootings on Sunday alone.

In the most recent incident, police responded around 6:40 a.m. to George Walker Jr. Park in East New York, Brooklyn.

Officers found the 16-year-old victim shot in the head.

Late Sunday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the victim, saying “This is heartbreaking. His life was just beginning… No parent should ever have to bury a child.”

A 17-year-old was also taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg, and an 18-year-old is in critical condition after being struck in the head.

The most recent stats from NYPD Compstat show the number of shooting victims are up 77.5% – 481 last year, compared to 854 so far this year.