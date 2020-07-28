Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released video of a suspect accused in a deadly shooting in Brooklyn.
The gunman fired shots from the sunroof of a dark colored SUV on Sunday night.
Two teenage boys, 16 and 18, were killed while playing basketball at George Walker Jr. Park in Cypress Hills.
Police identified them as Antonio Villa, 18, and Kleimer Mendez, 16.
A 17-year-old was also shot.
Police are searching for the gunman.