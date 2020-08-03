Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man seen in a controversial arrest video earlier this summer is now facing new charges.
Ricky Bellevue, 35, is accused of robbing a 14-year-old girl on July 30 at a Howard Beach subway station.
Bellevue’s previous arrest in June sparked outrage after the officer appeared to use an illegal chokehold.
Officer David Afanador was charged with second-degree strangulation in that incident.
Bellevue was arrested again last month for an attempted robbery in the Melrose section of the Bronx.