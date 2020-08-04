LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island was not spared from Tropical Storm Isaias. It uprooted trees and knocked out power to many.

Block after block in Lindenhurst, trees were tangled in wires Tuesday night.

“As fast as it came in, it left, but it left a path of destruction with it,” resident Kyle Zeman said.

“When the trees were coming down, it was like a train coming through. I mean, the wind was howling as bad as Sandy as far as the wind goes, definitely,” resident Tony Fazio told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Cell phone video captured one tree snapping on a residential block in Suffolk County.

The wind uprooted a towering tree next to Mike Fazio’s house in Lindenhurst, even ripping apart the asphalt, but the homeowner is thankful overhead wires may have actually spared his roof.

“Scary, to be honest, because I wanted to make sure the tree didn’t come down on the house,” he said.

Zeman is among the thousands of Long Islanders who lost power when an old tree toppled on the aptly named C’est La Vie’ Boutique on his block.

“We can’t get through to PSE&G to find out what’s going on. They’re overwhelmed,” he said.

When the power went out in Roslyn, Pamela Cott says her son went out to his car to listen to the Islanders game on the radio, wind still whipping around him.

“The Islanders scored and he decided he was going to get out of the car now and just go back in the house, and with that, as he opened the door, this huge branch hit his windshield,” Cott said.

The glass shattered, hitting him in the head.

“He was shaken. He found some shards of glass in his scalp,” Cott said.

Branches and leaves littered the streets all throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, and they were dangling all over wires in Malverne.

Two giant oaks lifted the sidewalk and crashed into one Garden City house.

The Denis family in Garden City was thankful that one giant tree fell in the right direction — away from their home.

“The tree was really just moving like we’ve never seen it before, so we just hollered for everybody to get in the basement and, like, less than a minute later, we heard a thud,” Dawn Denis told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

“Sixty to 70 mph winds, I think. It was really, really messy,” Chris Denis said.

Many Long Islanders are now wondering where to even begin cleaning the mess up.

“It’s gonna be a long night, long couple of days,” Tony Fazio said.

More than 2,000 PSE&G workers were out Tuesday night trying to restore power. Some outages may last over 24 hours, but crews are working 16-hour shifts until power is fully restored.