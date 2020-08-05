MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Power problems are plaguing Long Island following Tropical Storm Isaias.

Together, Nassau and Suffolk counties had more than 300,000 outages late Wednesday morning. That’s almost a third of all customers. Perhaps that’s understandable, officials said, given the storm’s powerful winds, but what’s not understandable, customers and officials said, is the break down in communication, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

MORE: Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves ‘Path Of Destruction’ After Sweeping Through Long Island

Wind gust up to 80 mph ripped trees out of sidewalks and took out power for hundreds of thousands of customers, leaving many frustrated by the inability to even report the outage to PSEG LI.

⚠️We've restored power to more than 220,000 customers + deployed more than 2,000 crews before the storm began. Crews were immediately available to start restoration yesterday afternoon. Thank you for your patience as both in-house + contractors crews work around the clock. pic.twitter.com/OBth3Redd3 — PSEG Long Island (@PSEGLI) August 5, 2020

The utility’s outage map was outdated for most of Tuesday and it’s texting app and online outage reporting system was unreachable. Customers were unable to even report dangerous downed wires. In addition, phone calls were not going through.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Path Of Destruction In New York And New Jersey

On Wednesday, New York state senators were calling for an attorney general investigation into an unacceptable breakdown in communications.

“We didn’t learn the lessons from Sandy. What happened yesterday is outrageous,” Sen. John Brooks said.

“Look where we are. Countless Long Islanders found themselves in impossible and sometimes desperate situations,” Sen. Anna Kaplan added.

PSEG LI took over for the Long Island Power Authority after its abysmal response after Superstorm Sandy, and this storm has been, arguably, its biggest test. So there was great hope that things would be very different this time.

But Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the inability of residents to contact PSEG 12 hours after a storm we all knew was coming is a big flaw.

“It’s completely unacceptable that so many residents not only remain out of power — of course we expect some of that with the storm — but it’s really the information … and the difficulty communicating with PSEG and getting the information to PSEG our residents are finding incredibly frustrating,” Curran said.

PSEG LI responded to CBS2’s questions not long after 12 p.m., saying more than 200,000 customers have already been restored. It said many of the communication issues were a problem with Verizon and have already been resolved. It also said at no time did the communication issues have an impact on restoration efforts. Yet, due to the sheer volume of outages, the utility is unable to give any estimates for restoration.