WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey was extremely hard hit by Tropical Storm Isaias.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer traveled to Wyckoff on Thursday and spoke to residents who are still waiting for utility companies to remove fallen trees and restore power.

She spoke to the Mackrell family, who told of how a giant tree split and came crashing down during Tuesday’s storm. It’s now sitting on power lines, but, thankfully, they said they never lost power.

Still, they’re concerned because the tree has been on the wires for two days now. Like many others in the state, it has been a waiting game for crews to get to neighborhoods.

Roisin Mackrell said she was in her room and watched as part of the tree split.

“‘The front yard, mom! The front yard!’ She starts freaking out. I’m freaking out,” Mackrell said.

Somehow, she said, the house didn’t lose power, but she’s worried they might if the tree resting on the lines isn’t removed soon.

“PSE&G was supposed to be here the day of the storm and we’re still waiting,” Mackrell said.

We understand an extended outage can be disruptive+we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced as a result of #Isaias. We appreciate your patience+pls know we're working 24/7 as quickly+safely as possible to restore power. More: https://t.co/d8DnkDfKwh https://t.co/dioRJ06oSU — PSE&G (@PSEGdelivers) August 6, 2020

Many others say they, too, are still waiting.

Across New Jersey power is still out for many — customers of PSE&G, JCP&L, and Orange and Rockland.

Some gas stations can’t even pump gas and have had to turn people away.

On Thursday morning, PSE&G gave CBS2 an update, saying 500 mutual aid workers were in the state before the storm hit, adding right now it has more than 3,000 workers from 15 states and Canada here to help.

PSE&G said 575,000 customers were impacted. As of, 9:45 a.m.. 435,000 have been restored. The utility’s goal is to have 85% restored by Friday night. The utility said the best way to get in touch is to use the app.