FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker is now facing criminal charges in Florida.

Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm in Broward County. The charges stem from a May 13 incident at a house party in Miramar.

The 22-year-old is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at gunpoint.

Baker surrendered to jail on May 16 and was released on bond while the investigation continued. His next court hearing date hasn’t been announced.

If convicted, Baker faces a minimum of 10 years, and up to life, in prison.

He and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were attending the cookout in Miramar when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, according to an arrest warrant. Baker and other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Baker’s lawyer has said witnesses will clear his client.

Dunbar, who also was arrested, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence, Broward County State Attorney Mike Satz said.

Dunbar could still face an NFL suspension. He and Baker were placed on the commissioner’s exempt list at the start of training camp.

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last year. He started 15 games and had 61 tackles.

