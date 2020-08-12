Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vigil was held Tuesday for a grandfather struck and killed by a stray bullet while playing handball in Brooklyn.
Dozens of family and friends lit candles and left heartfelt messages at Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights.
That’s where 53-year-old Christopher Ross was shot in the head Sunday.
Police said he was playing handball when two groups began firing at each other after an argument.
“He’s just gone, senselessly. He kissed me, he told me he loved me, he said, ‘I’ll be back,’ and I never saw him. He never came back,” Ross’s wife Veronica Peters told CBS2 earlier in the week.
So far, no arrests have been made.