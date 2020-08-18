NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released new surveillance video Tuesday of two men wanted for questioning in the death in the death of a Brooklyn grandfather who was struck by a stray bullet.
The police are searching for two suspects from last Sunday’s shooting at Lincoln Terrace Park.
Investigators say two groups began firing at each other after an argument.
Christopher Ross, 53, was caught in the crossfire. He was shot in the head while playing handball.
His shooting is one of 44 in Crown Heights this year. That’s up 120% from last year.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
