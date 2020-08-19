NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was another night of gun violence on New York City’s streets.

Police say nine people were shot in five separate incidents across Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. It all happened within a matter of hours.

One victim was gunned down in the middle of the street.

Exclusive video shows the final moments of 26-year-old man’s life, cut too short. He’s seen walking on East 92nd Street near Kings Highway in East Flatbush, Brooklyn Tuesday. A person yards away, across the street, shoots him dead and runs off.

“I heard boom, boom, boom. I said to my aunt, that sounds like gunshots,” one woman told CBS2’s John Dias. She works as a home health aide for aunt, who lives right in front of the crime scene.

“It’s terrible. These young people are dying. It’s crazy,” she added.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The victim’s mother later returned to the scene, in agony.

It’s one of five separate shootings across the city in 24 hours, with a total of nine victims. In Astoria, Queens, a 21-year-old man is still in critical condition after he was shot in the head. His three friends, all teenagers, were also shot but are expected to be OK.

“People just need to stop the violence. It’s too much. Too many people are dying with this pandemic, and this just makes it worse,” one person said.

NYPD data shows, as of Monday, shootings are up 82% citywide so far this year compared to the same time last year. Gun arrests are down 8%.

After a night of violence, the mayor didn’t address the problem Wednesday, but did say that like our other problems, it will dissipate eventually.

“What we got with was an absolute perfect storm. A health care crisis. An economic crisis. A budget crisis. A social justice crisis. A crime uptick. All at once, and all interrelated. But this too shall pass, and when it does, the strength of New York City will come to the fore again,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Out of all of shootings last night, police only have one person in custody for the shooting in Harlem