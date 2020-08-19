NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday saw another night of gun violence in New York City.

One man was killed near Prospect Park as community leaders came together, hoping to find a solution to this summer’s surge in shootings.

A candlelight memorial sits at the edge of the park for the three men who have been killed at the intersection over the past eight days.

Hundreds gathered in Brooklyn on Wednesday for a rally to end gun violence as investigators searched the scene of a fresh shooting near Prospect Park.

“The violence is out of control,” said Rev. Kevin McCall, with the Crisis Action Center.

“We all need to come together because too much of our youth are dying,” community activist Rev. Terry Lee said.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen by Ocean and Woodruff avenues along with an 18-year-old man, who was shot in the chest and killed.

“If there’s no peace with the police, if there’s no peace with the community, the violence is just going to rise up,” Lee said.

That neighborhood in particular has seen a rash of shootings in recent days, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

Five people have been shot at that intersection since last Tuesday, three of whom have died.

As of this week, citywide, shootings are up 82% compared to the same time last year with gun arrests down 8%.

“There’s too many guns in our neighborhoods,” McCall said.

McCall believes the NYPD needs a replacement for its anti-crime unit, which was disbanded earlier this summer.

“They should have had an action, created a new unit that deals with the gun violence on our streets,” he said.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio did not address the previous night of violence with nine people shot in five separate incidents Tuesday, instead saying the city’s problems will dissipate eventually.

“What we got hit with was a absolute perfect storm — a health care crisis, an economic crisis, a budget crisis, a social justice crisis, a crime uptick, all at once and all interrelated, but this too shall pass,” the mayor said.

So far police have not made any arrests in Wednesday’s shooting and are still investigating the motive.

There was also a shooting in the Morrisania section of the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say a 61-year-old woman was shot in the leg, the unintended victim of a shooting on East 163rd Street.

Two male suspects were involved in a dispute when at least one of them opened fire.

