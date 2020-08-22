NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets say everyone from the organization who left Miami and returned to New York earlier this week tested negative for the coronavirus.

The team announced in a tweet Saturday night that all COVID-19 tests taken on Thursday night and Friday morning by the traveling party were negative.

The entire traveling party will continue to self-isolate and be tested daily.

The unidentified player and staffer who tested positive on Thursday stayed behind in Miami for further testing.

The Mets say those who were in close contact with those two individuals also tested negative for the virus.

There’s still no word from MLB on when they’ll be cleared to resume play.

RELATED STORY: MLB Postpones Subway Series After 2 Mets Test Positive For COVID-19

The Yankees, meanwhile, worked out in the Bronx on Saturday.

The team was supposed to take on the Mets at Citi Field this weekend in the Subway Series.

Manager Aaron Boone hasn’t heard anything official, but he’s not counting on Monday as a possible make-up date for the two teams.

“It certainly is a little frustrating, especially when we haven’t been necessarily infected with it, but that’s the nature of this. I think we knew what we signed up for, and unfortunately, it’s happened to us now a couple times, but we also understand that we have to deal with it. We have to be able to roll with the punches here in 2020,” Boone said.

This is the third time the Yankees’ schedule has been altered this season due to other teams having positive coronavirus tests.

RELATED STORY: Yankees: Torres Out 2-3 Weeks, Paxton No Throw For 14 Days

In other Yankees news, Aaron Judge will be activated whenever they resume, Gleyber Torres is expected to miss two to three weeks with a hamstring injury and pitcher James Paxton won’t throw for at least 14 days.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.