NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brazen shootout was caught on camera in broad daylight this week in Upper Manhattan.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on Audubon Avenue near West 174th Street in Washington Heights.
Surveillance video shows two gunmen exchange fire on a crowded sidewalk as people and cars pass by.
Fortunately, no one was hurt in the shooting.
Police said they’re searching for 48-year-old Guillermo Vargas and 19-year-old Ivan Montes.
Vargas is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, bald and last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.
Montes is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, bald and last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, black and red sneakers, with a bag across his torso.
