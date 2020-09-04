NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a driver who rammed through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square.

Police say they have identified the person behind the wheel and he is being sought for questioning.

Cellphone video captured the sound of a car horn clashing with protester chants, followed by a black car with tinted windows driving through the crowd before speeding off.

It could then be seen on EarthCam whipping around the corner, leaving behind a shaken group.

“Hit the person in front of me, and then me, and then I believe the person behind me. We all had bikes, so they just came charging through,” Brooklyn resident Lora Gettelfinger told CBS2. “It was pretty terrifying.”

Hundreds of people gathered at a Black Lives Matter rally Thursday night to protest the death of Daniel Prude upstate.

Police described heated moments between the group and counter protesters. One was asked to leave and drive around the protest, but police said the driver — who BLM protesters claimed was a “Trump supporter” — drove right into the march.

“I saw a black car driving through people, while people were screaming and trying to get out of the way for their lives,” said Desmond Maireio, of the Bronx.

PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS

Police said the counter protesters had parked their Ford Tarus on West 46th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue. They were asked to drive a short distance on West 46th Street and make a right through a taxi well to avoid the protest.

Instead, they passed the taxi well and continued on 46th Street to a light at Broadway, where protesters started banging on the vehicle, police said.

“Just as it hits that intersection, you have the group of protesters — 200 roughly — as fate would have it, start to move in that direction and start to go down 46th Street,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an interview Friday. “You have a bicyclist block the car from moving. We have two people that strike the car window, one with a punch, one banging on it, and you have the car speed away right through the crowd.”

The NYPD is using the cellphone video and traffic cameras in the investigation, and said the car had out-of-state plates.

“This car is definitely without a doubt not an NYPD owned police car,” Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo said. “We have a good idea of who the car belonged to.”

Police say at this time it’s unclear if it was an intentional act.

They are looking to speak to the driver and passengers to learn the circumstances leading up to their actions before determining any criminality. They also ask anyone who was injured or witnessed the incident to come forward and file a report.

