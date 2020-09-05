ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Tensions continue to run high in Rochester in the wake of Daniel Prude’s death in police custody, which was ruled a homicide.
On Friday night, Rochester police used tear gas to disperse a demonstration against Prude’s death and police tactics used before he died.
MORE: Disturbing Video Shows Encounter That Resulted In Death Of Daniel Prude In Rochester Police Custody
Tactics, including the use of spit hoods and the response to mental illness are now under a microscope.
According to police, officers found Prude running naked through the streets and spitting in March. Prude was restrained with a spit hood that night and died one week later.
MORE: Daniel Prude Death: Rochester Mayor Admits System Failed, Police Association Says Officers Are Being Scapegoated
Seven officers have been suspended without pay.
On Friday, a police union leader said the officers involved were following their training.
PROTESTS AND POLICE REFORMS
- Writer David Simon, The Wire Creator, Discusses Policing In America With CBS2’s Maurice DuBois
- Timothy Cardinal Dolan Throws Support Behind NYPD, Calls For An End To ‘Attacks’
- CBS2 Speaks With Members Of Cure Violence Group Man Up! Inc.
- NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams On What’s Next When It Comes To Race
- Documentary Filmmaker Marshall Curry Discusses Where The Conversation Goes From Here
- Schomburg Center Releases ‘Black Liberation Reading List’
- Black Parents Describe Tough Conversations About Racism With Their Children
- Complete CBS2 Coverage
The medical examiner’s report also cited acute PCP intoxication as a cause of Prude’s death.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.