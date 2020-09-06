NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man who burglarized a Brooklyn diner and arcade, stealing hundreds of dollars.

As CBS2’s Cory James reported Sunday, surveillance footage shows the suspect committing the crime.

The owner of Action Burger in Williamsburg said the man shattered the glass on his backdoor and walked right into his business at 4 a.m. Seconds later surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing two cash registers and casually walking out.

Vlane Carter said his superintendent sent him a text alerting him of the burglary.

“He told me that somebody broke into the restaurant,” Carter said.

When Carter went to see it firsthand, he saw the mess left behind, along with his missing registers.

“They just took the whole thing as if they were taking an ATM out,” Carter said.

Police said the suspect got away with about $600, money that has not come easy during the coronavirus pandemic for this small business owner who has been working alone.

“I actually have to do deliveries and cook the food myself just to save money and just to be able to get by. Now this happening and the restaurant not opening inside, it makes it really, really bad,” Carter said.

And that’s tough for loyal customer Cristal Nunez. James showed her the evidence left behind from the break-in and that left her with few words. She said she comes to the establishment often with her little boy, who enjoys playing the games.

“My baby sees this every time on the streets. This is not good and people need to think about what’s important,” Nunez said.

And what’s important for the owner is that the alleged thief, seen on video wearing a coat, is arrested and prosecuted.

Carter said police are supposed to come back out and collect fingerprints from a brick that was thrown through the window. He is also going to make sure his security gate is pulled down every night when he closes shop.

