NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City teachers are supposed to return to school Tuesday, but hundreds have been told to stay home.
Inspectors say their classrooms still need ventilation repairs.
WATCH: Teachers Union Gives Update On School Ventilation
Out of more than 1,400 buildings that were inspected, 10 were flagged.
So their staff will continue to work remotely until the repairs are complete.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Schools: The New Normal
A week ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed back the start of in-person learning to Sept. 21.
If the repairs aren’t made in time, the city says it is looking for “alternative space” for learning.
MORE: Long Island Students Set To Begin New Year Filled With All Kinds Of Safety Measures
The United Federation of Teachers president says the union will monitor the schools to make sure ventilation issues are resolved.
The mayor and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza are expected to share more information during Tuesday’s press briefing.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.