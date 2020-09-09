NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were more shootings across New York City on Wednesday as the NYPD continues to combat rising gun violence.

An NYPD chopper circled overhead Wednesday afternoon after there was more gunfire in Brooklyn. A bullet hole pierced a storefront window on Marcy Avenue.

Tuesday night, nearby on Marcy Avenue, police say around 10:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the hand and a 46-year-old woman was shot in the leg after a man started firing a gun at someone else. That person was also hit. The couple was out walking their dogs.

Just after 9 a.m. Wednesday in Red Hook in the area of Bay and Clinton streets, police sources say a 50-year-old woman who had just completed a motorcycle road test was walking back to her car when she heard shots and felt pain.

The woman, a nurse at a hospital on Staten Island, sources say, was struck in the shoulder by a 9mm bullet fired from about half a mile away.

They say she was hit after two men fired at another man. All three took off.

It’s believed to be gang related.

In the 24-hour period Tuesday, police say there were seven shooting incidents and 12 victims.

Shootings are up in New York City from last year, but the mayor and NYPD continue to point out the uptick in gun arrests, too. There were 160 arrests last week, the most in a single week in 25 years.

“Imagine that, 160 more arrests means a lot of guns off the streets and a lot of people who will be safer in neighborhoods all over the city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The NYPD commissioner says with courts reopening, they should be able to do even more.

“Once these grand juries really start ramping up, it’s gonna be a bad time to be a gang member in New York City because we’ve had a lot of time to build cases,” Commissioner Dermot Shea said. “You want to fight crime in New York City, answer that subpoena notice when you get asked to participate in a grand jury. I know it’s not fun, but we need people involved.”

