NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were shot early Thursday morning in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near the Van Dyke Houses on Blake Avenue.
Police said a 23-year-old man was shot in the head, a 32-year-old man was hit in the right arm, and a 38-year-old woman in the left leg.
The youngest victim is in critical condition.
The NYPD attributes much of the summer’s gun violence to gang activity.
Shootings are up from last year, but the mayor says there has also been an uptick in gun arrests. There were 160 arrests last week — the most in a single week in 25 years.
So far, there’s no word on a suspect in Thursday’s incident.
