NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 22-year-old man has died after being shot in the head early Thursday morning in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near the Van Dyke Houses on Blake Avenue in Brownsville.
A 32-year-old man and 38-year-old woman also suffered gunshot wounds, but are expected to be OK.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
Police say they’re searching for several people who may have fled the scene in two separate vehicles.
The NYPD released surveillance video showing two men open fire and run away.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.