CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man convicted of driving drunk and killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout on Long Island is due back in court Wednesday.
Thomas Murphy was found guilty last December in the death of Andrew McMorris.
The boy was killed two years ago this month while walking with a group of scouts in Manorville.
Ahead of last month’s sentencing, Murphy’s attorney claimed there was juror misconduct, including accusations that some jurors had discussed the case among themselves before deliberations began.
“It’s mean, it’s just mean. Take your sentence,” the victim’s mother, Alisa McMorris, said last month. “Give some honor back to your family. Let Andrew rest in peace.”
A judge will consider the allegations during Wednesday’s hearing.
Murphy faces a maximum sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
